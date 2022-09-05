NBA YoungBoy Gives A Look Into His Life At Home As A Dad & Fiancé In "Purge Me" Video: Watch

Following his collaboration with Quando Rondo in August on "Give Me A Sign" ahead of their rumoured joint tour, NBA YoungBoy has returned with a new single of his own called "Purge Me," along with an accompanying music video in which he seemingly announces that his ninth child (and second with fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle) is on the way.

In the visual, the 22-year-old can be seen spending time with his loved ones, kissing his young children and showing affection to his expecting partner as she gets ready in the bathroom.

"I won't hurt you if you don't hurt me / I ain't seen you yet, I ain't worried," YB sings to her on the chorus. "I got choppas on the seat, I ain't worried / Got my daughter upstairs, please don't try to purge me."

The new single arrives a month after the Baton Rouge native dropped off his most recent LP, The Last Slimeto, in early August – check that out here, and stream "Purge Me" exclusively on YouTube above.

