It is hard to find a rapper more appreciative of his fans than Youngboy Never Broke Again. His cult fanbase has a massive impact on his success, and he paid tribute to them with billboards when he rolled out his September album Sincerely, Kentrell.

His latest effort to give back to his fans is probably the best yet. Youngboy arranged to give the RIAA Platinum plaque for his September 2020 album Top to the family of one of his fans that passed away. His family reiterated the fact he was a Youngboy super fan, as his mother captioned the post about the plaque saying: "This here broke my heart all over again because my baby boy is not here to see it. I know he turning flips in heaven right now saying MAMA MY DREAM WAS TO MEET YOUNGBOY. If you know my baby you know he was the BIGGEST fan!!!!! S\O NBA Youngboy label company for one of his most sold album plaque in memory of Kayden. THIS ONE IS FOR YOU BABY BOY."

Kayden Evans died at the age of nine in September from cancer, as his funeral went viral because it was NBA Youngboy themed. His casket was covered in Youngboy fan art, in a heartwarming tribute to his favorite artist.

Youngboy is currently on house arrest after being granted bond in California. He was locked up for seven months, and came back home looking like a new person at the end of October.

Youngboy's efforts to honor one of his biggest fans while in a legal battle and confined to his home speak volumes about his character.

Check out Kayden's mother's post with the plaque below.