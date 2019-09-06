NBA YoungBoy Gets Personal About Struggles On "Self Control"

Days after dropping "Slime Mentality," NBA YoungBoy returns with another single titled "Self Contol." Weeks ago, a video clip surfaced online that showed the moment the rapper was released from East Baton Rouge Parish Prison after spending months behind bars. YoungBoy's team documented the moment and used it as the introduction to the music video for "Self Control," showing the smiling 19-year-old embracing his loved ones. His friends and family wore specially-designed clothing to celebrate his release, along with having his certified RIAA records in tow.

On "Self Control" we find YoungBoy reflecting on the events of his life that aided in shaping his present circumstances. He gets personal with fans as he includes his family and girlfriend in this video, documenting the private moments they spent together following his release. Fans should expect many songs to roll out in the next year because they won't be seeing YoungBoy perform live anytime soon. The rapper has been ordered to stay on house arrest and isn't allowed to perform outside of recording music at home and uploading his tracks online.

Quotable Lyrics

Smokin' and drunk 'cause I need it

So I can be calm instead of dangerous when you see me



