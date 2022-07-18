mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

NBA YoungBoy Gets Fans Ready For "The Last Slimeto" With A Surprise Drop

Joshua Robinson
July 18, 2022 16:55
123 Views
01
1
NBA YoungBoy/YouTubeNBA YoungBoy/YouTube
NBA YoungBoy/YouTube

I Don't Talk
NBA Youngboy

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

YoungBoy Never Broke Again's "The Last Slimeto" is set to release on August 5.


Outside of his music, NBA YoungBoy is a man of few words, and judging from his newly released single, that's something that he wants to make clear to his romantic interests as well.

Without warning, the 22-year-old rapper has returned with a new promotional single, titled "I Don't Talk," ahead of the release of his long-awaited and highly anticipated fourth studio album, The Last Slimeto.

oungBoy Never Broke Again performs during JMBLYA at Fair Park on May 3, 2019 in Dallas, Texas.
Cooper Neill/Getty Images

"I Don't Talk" serves as yet another transparent offering from the Baton Rouge native. Throughout the track, YoungBoy — who was recently found not guilty in his federal gun case — raps about finding immense success in the music despite being blackballed, and he even touches on his struggles with drugs, rapping, "What the fuck you think so hilarious?/ Through my whole career, been doped up."

The hard-hitting track arrives alongside fresh Isaac Garcia-directed visuals, and after some brief advertisements for his fellow Never Broke Again artists WhoGangDee and RJae, the video follows YoungBoy as he flexes his wealth with extravagant shots of a private jet, a sprawling mansion, a stunning Rolls Royce, and much more. 

Check out the music video for "I Don't Talk" below, and hit the comment section to let us know if you're feeling YoungBoy's new surprise drop.

Quotable Lyrics

They talk down on my name, on my face, they brought shame
Blackballed me from up out the game, bitch, strippÐµd me out the fame
I ain't gÐµt a thing but a laugh when I told my pain
"Oh, that's hilarious stuff"
Do dirty work with illegal guns, that's what I was in the parish for
Make sure that my children travel, I ain't happy how they perished us
Crime inside the same hood with no options, but they cherised us 

NBA Youngboy The Last Slimeto
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS NBA YoungBoy Gets Fans Ready For "The Last Slimeto" With A Surprise Drop
01
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject