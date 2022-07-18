NBA YoungBoy Gets Fans Ready For "The Last Slimeto" With A Surprise Drop

Outside of his music, NBA YoungBoy is a man of few words, and judging from his newly released single, that's something that he wants to make clear to his romantic interests as well.

Without warning, the 22-year-old rapper has returned with a new promotional single, titled "I Don't Talk," ahead of the release of his long-awaited and highly anticipated fourth studio album, The Last Slimeto.



Cooper Neill/Getty Images

"I Don't Talk" serves as yet another transparent offering from the Baton Rouge native. Throughout the track, YoungBoy — who was recently found not guilty in his federal gun case — raps about finding immense success in the music despite being blackballed, and he even touches on his struggles with drugs, rapping, "What the fuck you think so hilarious?/ Through my whole career, been doped up."

The hard-hitting track arrives alongside fresh Isaac Garcia-directed visuals, and after some brief advertisements for his fellow Never Broke Again artists WhoGangDee and RJae, the video follows YoungBoy as he flexes his wealth with extravagant shots of a private jet, a sprawling mansion, a stunning Rolls Royce, and much more.

Check out the music video for "I Don't Talk" below, and hit the comment section to let us know if you're feeling YoungBoy's new surprise drop.

Quotable Lyrics

They talk down on my name, on my face, they brought shame

Blackballed me from up out the game, bitch, strippÐµd me out the fame

I ain't gÐµt a thing but a laugh when I told my pain

"Oh, that's hilarious stuff"

Do dirty work with illegal guns, that's what I was in the parish for

Make sure that my children travel, I ain't happy how they perished us

Crime inside the same hood with no options, but they cherised us