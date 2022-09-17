mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

NBA YoungBoy Follows "Realer 2" Mixtape With New Single, "Like A Jungle (Outnumbered)"

Hayley Hynes
September 17, 2022 10:30
783 Views
The 22-year-old continues to deliver consistent music to his fanbase.


NBA YoungBoy is an artist who likes to do things on his own terms and for his most recent independent release, the 22-year-old has shared a new single called "Like A Jungle (Outnumbered)" on which he gets a few things off of his chest.

"All these things make a real n*gga turn strange, been through it all, he stayed the same / Seventeen, gone up the road strapped down with chains," the Louisiana native recalls on his first verse. "Long nights, I spent the long hot, made me colder / Killers tryna play me closer, family tryna f*ck me over."

Other recent arrivals from the YB include his surprise Realer 2 mixtape, as well as a music video for "Purge Me," in which he seemingly announced that his partner is pregnant and gave fans a look into how he handles life as a father.

Stream "Like A Jungle (Outnumbered)" exclusively on YouTube above, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates. 

Quotable Lyrics:

All these things make a real n*gga turn strange, been through it all, he stayed the same
Seventeen, gone up the road strapped down with chains
Long nights, I spent the long hot, made me colder
Killers tryna play me closer, family tryna f*ck me over

NBA Youngboy
