NBA YoungBoy Follows "Realer 2" Mixtape With New Single, "Like A Jungle (Outnumbered)"

NBA YoungBoy is an artist who likes to do things on his own terms and for his most recent independent release, the 22-year-old has shared a new single called "Like A Jungle (Outnumbered)" on which he gets a few things off of his chest.

"All these things make a real n*gga turn strange, been through it all, he stayed the same / Seventeen, gone up the road strapped down with chains," the Louisiana native recalls on his first verse. "Long nights, I spent the long hot, made me colder / Killers tryna play me closer, family tryna f*ck me over."

Other recent arrivals from the YB include his surprise Realer 2 mixtape, as well as a music video for "Purge Me," in which he seemingly announced that his partner is pregnant and gave fans a look into how he handles life as a father.

Stream "Like A Jungle (Outnumbered)" exclusively on YouTube above, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates.

