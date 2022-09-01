When NBA YoungBoy sees something, or someone, that he likes, he's going for it.

Although the Baton Rouge rapper's relationship status is never quite clear, he's never shy about posting photos the mothers of his children when they're around him. Back in February, he shared an adorable family photo of himself alongside girlfriend Jazlyn Michelle and their baby girl, just months before spending time with Yaya Mayweather and their baby boy KJ (Yaya's first child, Youngboy's seventh child).

Paternity life aside, the "Lonely Child" rapper is still out here shooting his shout at his famous peers. After Kehlani posted a slew of sexy photo to her Instagram page, YoungBoy wasted no time hopping in the comment section. "Cariño," he wrote, which means "Sweetheart" in Spanish. Kehlani, who is currently in a relationship with partner 070 Shake, has yet to responded to the flirty comment. The Grammy nominated songstress, who is currently on the road for her Blue Water Road Trip tour, opened up about her relationship with Shake back in June after celebrating their 25th birthday.





"Six years of friendship and almost one year of love. Nothing I say in a caption could explain or compare. You're one in a million, Dani. I love you, my very best friend," Kehlani shared on Shake's birthday. As for NBA YoungBoy, fans think he's back on with Yaya after she posted a photo of herself in the same room that the rapper once flicked it up in. "Feels so good to be back home [white heart emoji]," Yaya wrote.

