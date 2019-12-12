NBA Youngboy Flips A Michael Jackson Classic For New Song “Dirty Iyanna”

After making headlines recently for allegations that his ex-girlfriend, Jania, gave him herpes, NBA Youngboy is back today airing out more dirty laundry about one of his exes, this time talking about Floyd Mayweather's daughter Iyanna Mayweather, whom he was rumored to be dating at the end of last year. The Baton Rouge rapper decides to come out of nowhere today and get a few things off his chest in the form of a new song & video fittingly called “Dirty Iyanna.”

With CashMoneyAP putting a flip on Michael Jackson’s hit record “Dirty Diana,” NBA Youngboy switches up his flow and address his past relationship issues, rapping about their obsession and not leaving him alone. “I see she won't leave me alone/ She sliced the tires on my car,” he raps before the chorus comes in singing “Dirty Iyanna.”

Following up his latest release "Bring Em Out," take a listen to the recognizable flip and let us know what you think. Does NBA have himself a new hit or nah?

Quotable Lyrics:

Whatever we get, I'm sick of these bitches, they pullin my hair out

Will be chasing the riches, however you want it

It's straight from the head out

And she know that I love her, she want me to cuff her

I think she didn't hurt me, I never will let her

I'm sending condolences inside the Lamb', ah

Still trappin' like Griselda