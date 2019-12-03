NBA YoungBoy Flexes With His Squad In "Bring 'Em Out" Visual

His rotating relationships may often receive mention in the media, but YoungBoy Never Broke Again has also been making the most of his post-prison time in the studio. In August, the young rapper was released with a heavy set of probation conditions that reportedly have kept him from being able to perform. However, that has motivated NBA YoungBoy to continue cranking out new tracks at home, including his October project AI YoungBoy 2.

The Louisiana rapper returned on Monday with a new single "Bring 'Em Out," a track that he dropped off along with an accompanying music video. In the visual, it looks as if NBA YoungBoy called up his crew to come over to his house and just flex for the cameras. They're captured in his well-stocked walk-in closet, his home studio, his garage, and his kitchen as they flash bands of cash and iced out jewelry. Check out the latest from YoungBoy Never Broke Again and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I can go pull pout some old hunnids

I got a whole lotta new money

I say a word get you fronted

I say a word get you knocked off