NBA Youngboy Flexes His Pearly Whites For New Song "White Teeth"

Cole Blake
May 14, 2021 12:04
NBA Youngboy raps about his pearly whites for his new song, "White Teeth."


NBA Youngboy, who revealed that he ditched his iconic diamond grills earlier this year, has now released a single in honor of the decision, titled "White Teeth."

The new track sees Youngboy flexing his pearly whites, his love life, and more. "Take out them diamonds and got white teeth/She fuckin' with me, oh, she like me," he raps in the chorus. Production for the song is credited to TayTayMadeIt.

Youngboy is currently behind bars at the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center in Louisiana after fleeing police in Los Angeles. He is facing a maximum sentence of ten years

Despite his current conditions, he still has new music for his fans to engage with. Check out his new single down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm fresh as hell inside my white tee
Take out them diamonds and got white teeth
She fuckin' with me, oh, she like me
She know that basic shit don't excite me

