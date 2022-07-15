Last year, NBA YoungBoy was arrested by the FBI in California and was hit with felony gun possession charges. This was a federal gun case, and if convicted, YoungBoy would have faced a lengthy prison sentence. Over the past couple of weeks, YoungBoy has been on trial in California, and his legal team was hard at work, making sure he got off. For instance, YoungBoy got a huge win this past week as his lawyers were able to make sure his lyrics could not be used as evidence.

Today, Central District of California Judge R. Gary Klausner officially decided that YoungBoy was "not guilty." Of course, this was a massive legal win for the young star who continues to be a shining star in the hip-hop world. The verdict in this case was highly-anticipated, and fans couldn't have been happier with the result.

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

For instance, in the clips below, you can see fans jumping for joy and rapping the lyrics to "I Hate YoungBoy." The scene outside of the courtroom was quite amazing, and it just goes to show that YB has some of the best fans in the entire world. He is someone who has captured the attention of the youth, and this latest response to his freedom is just another indication of how important he is to the hip-hop world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HotNewHipHop® (@hotnewhiphop)





Following the verdict, YoungBoy told Rolling Stone that he is "feeling great." If you're YoungBoy, there is a lot to celebrate right now as we're sure this was a huge weight off of his shoulders.