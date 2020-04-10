It goes without saying that this week has been pretty crazy for fans of Youngboy Never Broke Again. First, there was the stabbing that took place over the weekend. Yaya Mayweather, the rapper's "wife", pulled up and stabbed one of his baby mamas, getting arrested and risking the next ten years of her life for him. Then, the 20-year-old was attacked on social media by Kodak Black before his rival JayDaYoungan dropped a whole diss record against him.



Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Fans of the Baton Rouge rap sensation have had to deal with a lot but still, they're going about their days without much of a care. A new meme format has officially gone viral though, making fun of Youngboy Never Broke Again listeners and imagining what they look like going about their regular chores.

If you're interested in making your own, all you need is an ultra-aggressive NBA Youngboy song (take your pick... there are like hundreds of those) and a video of somebody doing something simple in the most fiend-like way. For example, take the one below of a YB fan driving their car through the hood. Or the one where homeboy throws a basketball so hard off the backboard that it probably went all the way to the other side of the park.

If you're an NBA Youngboy fan, do you identify with any of these?