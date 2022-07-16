Yesterday (July 15), NBA YoungBoy beat his federal gun case in California. After being arrested by the FBI in 2021, the 22-year-old was looking at several years behind bars. Nonetheless, his team was able to, not only, have his song lyrics removed from the case, but also argue that there was a lack of fingerprints.

Upon finding out his fate, the father of seven told Rolling Stone, "I feel great." YB, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, was honored by fans outside of the courthouse. At the news of his not guilty verdict, supporters jumped, screamed, and rapped his lyrics in celebration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HotNewHipHop® (@hotnewhiphop)

While the hip-hop phenomenon made a huge break in his case, his fight for freedom is still not over. According to XXL, YoungBoy has yet another gun charge pinned against him in his home state of Louisiana. In September of 2020, the rapper, and a few of his friends, were apprehended while doing a video shoot in front of an abandoned house.

Police were said to have gathered multiple guns, marijuana, Xanax, and other paraphernalia from the scene. This resulted in the Atlantic Records recording artist being charged and released on bail.

In March of this year, YB got a small win regarding the matter when the judge decided to throw out photo and video evidence that the prosecutors planned on submitting. Court documents obtained by XXL stated that the case is still in the works as both sides work on structuring their arguments. The case's next conference will be held on August 2, 2022.

HNHH will make updates on this case as it progresses.

[via]