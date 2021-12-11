mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

NBA Youngboy Earns The Title Of "Young Stunna" On Birdman Collab Project

Aron A.
December 11, 2021 17:34
NBA Youngboy is "Young Stunna" on "From The Bayou."


It's no secret that Birdman has the utmost respect for NBA Youngboy. The Southern music mogul and the budding rap star have formed a close bond over the years, which led to rumors that Top had inked a deal with Cash Money. The two previously announced their joint project, From The Bayou four years ago, though nothing ever materialized since then. Last week, Birdman announced the project would drop, though that also turned into a false alarm.

Finally, From The Bayou dropped in its entirety. Fans have compared it to Like Father, Like Son, which seems fitting considering the song, "Young Stunna." Without Birdman's presence, NBA Youngboy breezes through fiery Southern production, exploring different pockets of flow and maintaining pressure on the rap game, much like the Cash Money CEO.

Quotable Lyrics
Real pallbearer, gravedigger stay with that steel
N***a try to pow-pow, fuck around and get killed
Interfere and n***a know that I know how to deal
I be handin' out cards and they say passed the drill

