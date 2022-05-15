NBA YoungBoy Drops "See Me Now," & Shares Music Video Shot On iPhone

NBA YoungBoy has returned with a new track titled, "See Me Now," which he dropped along with a music video shot entirely on an iPhone. The video was filmed while YoungBoy is being held on house arrest, awaiting trial for federal firearms charges.

In the track, YoungBoy raps "They tried to make career hold up/'See, I came, I froze'd up,' I told them," likely referencing his recent legal trouble.

The Baton Rouge rapper has also recently taken issue with his label, claiming that they are trying to "blackball" him.

"I was going #1 two weeks straight with a mixtape so they took it down off the charts I don’t give a f**k you still can’t stop me... Don’t sign to atlantic if you artist they not gone support you especially if you live a certain way," he wrote in a YouTube post back in February.

Despite his troubles, YoungBoy recently received a plaque for reaching 100 Gold and Platinum singles.

Check out YoungBoy's "See Me Now" below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Got green flags and dirty sticks

Police search for murder witness

It get ugly, you could clean murder

[Via]