NBA Youngboy Drops "safe then sorry"

It's only been a few weeks since Youngboy Never Broke Again was released from prison on house arrest, and things have been looking up for him and his fans. Just last week, the rapper delivered a compilation for his label, Never Broke Again: The Compilation, arriving a few months after NBA Youngboy shared Sincerely Kentrell. In typical fashion, he isn't slowing down on new releases and feeding his fans even more new music.

Fresh off of his first Grammy nomination for his work on Tyler, The Creator's CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, the rapper dropped off his latest single, "safe then sorry (interlude)." Youngboy delivers a slow moody record, baring his soul and delving in his most vulnerable thoughts on wax.

Check out the latest from NBA Youngboy below.

Quotable Lyrics

We did not end strong, I just say it's all my fault

Can you be pleasant? Crazy lady

Problems start to hit me and it cut deep like machetes

Im gon' make it right, I'm headed home, you just gotta be ready

