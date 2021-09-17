NBA YoungBoy Drops "On My Side" Single & Visual

After delaying his album due to his legal troubles, YoungBoy Never Broke Again will release Sincerely, Kentrell next week. The rapper has been incarcerated for almost the entirety of 2021 after being arrested in Los Angeles on weapons charges at the top of the year. The federal case could spell serious trouble for NBA YoungBoy if convicted, but he and his legal team have steadily maintained his innocence.

Ahead of Sincerely, Kentrell's arrival, YoungBoy delivers his new single, "On My Side," along with an accompanying video. YoungBoy recently shared "Life Support," and while the video for that song was comprised of old clips of the rapper, "On My Side" seemingly tells a story of someone who may have gotten involved in something they'll soon regret.

Quotable Lyrics

Turnin' up in this b**tch like I'm a motherf*kin' fool

I go dumb up in this b*tch I go to wavin' with my tool



