mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

NBA Youngboy Drops NBA Compilation Tape "Never Broke Again Vol. 1 (Ain’t Too Long 2)"

Aron A.
October 25, 2020 13:50
1.3K Views
22
1
CoverCover

Never Broke Again Vol. 1 (Ain’t Too Long 2)
NBA Youngboy

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
33% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Youngboy Never Broke Again arrives with the NBA crew compilation tape, "Never Broke Again Vol. 1 (Ain't Too Long 2)."


Though much of his public life and general antics have made headlines over the year, Youngboy Never Broke Again hasn't disappointed with any of his releases. He's only a month and some change removed from TOP and recently announced that he has a joint project with Rich The Kid dropping in November. He's also been bossing up in his own right. The rapper's recent freestyle over Jay-Z's "The Story Of OJ" gave a bit more insight into his goals of being his own CEO and independent of the major label structure.

Evidently, he's wasting no time in making those moves. The rapper returned with the compilation tape alongside the rest of the NBA crew today titled, Never Broke Again Vol. 1 (Ain't Too Long 2). The project includes cuts from more prominent members of the crew such as Youngboy, NoCap and Quando Rondo but it also sheds light on bubbling members who haven't broken out just yet like Meechy Baby, P Yungin, and more.

The project was initially announced by DJ Akademiks with an Oct. 20th release date set, though that was later changed. Akademiks updated fans on Friday of its release on Sunday morning. Check it out below. 

NBA Youngboy NoCap Quando Rondo ben 10 P Yungin nba big b
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES NBA Youngboy Drops NBA Compilation Tape "Never Broke Again Vol. 1 (Ain’t Too Long 2)"
22
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject