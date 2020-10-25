NBA Youngboy Drops NBA Compilation Tape "Never Broke Again Vol. 1 (Ain’t Too Long 2)"

Though much of his public life and general antics have made headlines over the year, Youngboy Never Broke Again hasn't disappointed with any of his releases. He's only a month and some change removed from TOP and recently announced that he has a joint project with Rich The Kid dropping in November. He's also been bossing up in his own right. The rapper's recent freestyle over Jay-Z's "The Story Of OJ" gave a bit more insight into his goals of being his own CEO and independent of the major label structure.

Evidently, he's wasting no time in making those moves. The rapper returned with the compilation tape alongside the rest of the NBA crew today titled, Never Broke Again Vol. 1 (Ain't Too Long 2). The project includes cuts from more prominent members of the crew such as Youngboy, NoCap and Quando Rondo but it also sheds light on bubbling members who haven't broken out just yet like Meechy Baby, P Yungin, and more.

The project was initially announced by DJ Akademiks with an Oct. 20th release date set, though that was later changed. Akademiks updated fans on Friday of its release on Sunday morning. Check it out below.