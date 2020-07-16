NBA YoungBoy Drops Graveyard Visual To "Sticks With Me" Single

Fans received a gift on Wednesday (July 15) from NBA YoungBoy. The young rapper has returned with another single, this time dropping off a new song and music video to his track "Sticks With Me." The Lousiana rapper's name is often tied up in headlines with the women in his life as his romantic relationships often take center stage, but when it comes to cranking out new music, NBA YoungBoy never fails to fire off heat that reminds his fellow artists that no matter what he endures, he's here to stay.

The visual for "Sticks With Me" featured YoungBoy as he kicks it with his crew while they brandish firearms. There are scenes that show the group with a few women, as well, who are spotted twerking on caskets or digging holes in what looks to be a graveyard. This track is one of many drop-offs from YoungBoy in recent months, so check out "Sticks With Me" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Dirty ass nigga, pull up fresher than a newborn

This shit just got compressed, yeah, this that new bomb

Three-five, that's all I could do for 'em

Tried to take it, take off his arm, the first shot, that's the alarm

You gon' see 'bout twenty niggas right behind me and they all armed