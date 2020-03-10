NBA Youngboy Drops Another Heater With "Drop'Em"

Would it really be a new day if we didn't get a fresh release from Youngboy Never Broke Again? The 20-year-old Baton Rouge native is building his legacy one hit at a time, dropping tons of new music for his fans to consume over and over. After the release of last year's AI YoungBoy 2, the rising star came through with Still Flexin, Still Steppin and both projects have been racking up strong numbers. Of all the new school rappers currently making noise, YB is one of the most dependable, keeping a crazy work rate over the course of the last two years. We're not even a few weeks removed from his last album and, already, Youngboy has released a couple of new loosies. His latest video is for "Drop'Em," a previously-unheard banger.

The most recent video release from NBA Youngboy comes as a surprise to his fans after it was revealed that he's currently still leading YouTube's artist standings, totalling more views than any other rapper on the medium. This drop will surely help propel him even further ahead of his competition.

Listen to "Drop'Em" below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Roll that dope up, that n***a a bitch I split his mans, yeah

Check the score boy, that's why he mad, them n***as lame, yeah

Posted up grave-digging where the gang at

Bitch how you be talkin' when yo mans dead