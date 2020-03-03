For months, Youngboy Never Broke Again has been linked to Yaya Mayweather, the daughter of Floyd Mayweather, but it appears as though their fling is over as the Baton Rouge rapper told his fans that he does not currently have a romantic interest.

If you ask Yaya, or Jania, or Kaylyn, or any of the other women that have been linked to NBA Youngboy in the past, they may tell you that they are the rapper's rightful soulmate. However, the 20-year-old isn't closing himself off to any of the other fish in the sea, declaring that he has no girlfriend at the moment.



Erika Goldring/Getty Images

"I don't have no girlfriend I keep my bm with me she can leave if she want if not cool," said the superstar, noting that only his baby mama is close to him right now. "I converse with one bitch on dump I don't know shit about what yall be talking i don't even fuck with/bother yall literally all bullies die."

Perhaps Youngboy Never Broke Again felt the need to speak out about his personal life after he was dragged into the drama between Bhad Bhabie and Skai Jackson. The two teenagers have been rumoured to be dating the rapper, which would put him in a predatory zone. If that's the case, he's smart to steer clear of that mess.

Read his full statement below.