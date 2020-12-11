NBA YoungBoy Delivers Disrespectful Bars On "Green Dot"

NBA YoungBoy has been an absolute machine when it comes to dropping new music and at times, fans have found it difficult to keep up with his output. Regardless, YoungBoy is consistently going hard in the studio and now, he is back with yet another new track this time called "Green Dot." Once you put the song on, you will immediately notice YoungBoy's energy and how he had every intention of coming out swinging.

With this track, YoungBoy delivers a plethora of murderous bars in which he talks about taking down his enemies and what he plans to do to them once they are gone. Perhaps the most disrespectful bar here is when the artist says "we stepped on him, I wish I could spit in his casket." The music video that accompanies the song also matches this energy and it's clear that YoungBoy means business.

Quotable Lyrics:

Dump shit, you know that I'm walking with it on me

I say stomp him, then that's when they stepping on your homie

I say stretch him, catch me murder walking then I bang

Pushing next to them, rip down, draw down on you, what you saying?