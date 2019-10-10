Is anybody keeping track of how many women YoungBoy Never Broke Again has dated this year? We know the 19-year-old rapper is popular but he's been bagging pretty much everybody, recruiting a gaggle of baddies to stay at his crib. At this point, it's no surprise that there are about a thousand ladies running around the country with tattoos of his face on their skin. After previously being linked to Floyd Mayweather's daughter, NBA YoungBoy is stepping out with a new girl after the release of his fresh mixtape AI YoungBoy 2.

Earlier today, the Louisiana-bred emcee released a new project -- his first since being released from prison -- and now he's introducing us to the new lady on his arm. To some fans, she looked a little familiar and after doing some research, it turns out that she was previously dating another famous rapper.

The Shade Room picked up a story about NBA YoungBoy and his potential new boo, who he was pictured getting cozy with on social media. After looking into the girl's own profile though, they realized that she actually used to get down with Kodak Black. As you know, both Kodak and YoungBoy have complicated legal histories so, clearly, she has a thing for bad boys. With nearly half-a-million followers, the artist and social media personality goes by Dej_RoseGold online and was previously seen leaving loving comments on Kodak Black's page. At one point, the two even claimed that they loved each other.

Neither she nor YB have confirmed that they're actually dating but we'll keep an eye on them to see if they're the real deal.