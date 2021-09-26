NBA YoungBoy has consistently proven to be one of the biggest artists amongst Zoomers and even some of the younger Millenials out there. When you look at the YouTube stats, YoungBoy is always at the top, and it's impossible to go on Twitter without his stans commenting "YB better" underneath every post. Having said that, it should not come as a surprise that his projects always do big streaming numbers when they get released.

A prime example of this is with his new album Sincerely, Kentrell which was released while YoungBoy remains in prison. The album is full of emotional songs and bars, which is an element that has made the project so popular with his supporters. In fact, it is believed that the album will eventually sell close to 155K units in its first week, alone.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

According to DJ Akademiks on Instagram, this would solidify Sincerely, Kentrell as the number one album in the country next week, which would be a huge milestone for one big reason. Essentially, YoungBoy would become just the third rapper in history to get the number one album in the world while in jail. The first two artists to do this were Lil Wayne and 2Pac. Needless to say, YoungBoy would be in some legendary company.

The artist has had his fair share of haters throughout his career although when it comes to this latest accomplishment, there is no doubt that he is extremely influential for the youth.

