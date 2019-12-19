It looks as if NBA YoungBoy is making sure that all cases against him are settled. The 20-year-old rapper recently shared that he was off of probation, and now TMZ reports that he's taken a plea deal for his 2018 assault charge. It was in March of last year when a hotel surveillance video circulated showing the teen rapper engaged in a physical altercation with his then-girlfriend, Jania Jackson. In the clip, the rapper, real name Kentrell Gaulden, is seen reportedly assaulting Jackson as he threw her to the ground and wouldn't let her leave the area.

Later, Gaulden was indicted for aggravated assault and kidnapping, but early Thursday morning, TMZ reported that the rapper pleaded guilty to misdemeanor simple battery family violence. The original charges were dropped and it looks like YoungBoy is back on probation for another 12 months in connection with this case.

In order to avoid spending time behind bars, NBA YoungBoy will have to pay a fine of $1,500 and complete anger management classes. He's also been ordered to "have no violent contact with the victim." Of the incident, Jania reportedly told police that she and YoungBoy were just kidding around. Not only did she not want to press charges against him, but she also refused to cooperate with authorities throughout their investigation. You can watch the video of the incident below.