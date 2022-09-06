NBA YoungBoy Collaborates With His Partner, Jaz, On "Poppin Sh*t" Off "Realer 2"

Fresh off of the release of his fourth studio album, The Last Slimeto, NBA YoungBoy has already returned to bring fans a new mixtape titled, Realer 2. One of the notable tracks on the project is "Poppin Shit," which features his partner, Jazlyn MyChelle, who is credited as Jaz.

Jaz kicks off the track to sing a chorus referencing Balenciaga and having hair like Rapunzel.

The release of the song comes after YoungBoy recently confirmed that he and Jaz are expecting their second child together, which will make for the rapper's tenth overall. His fiancée was featured pregnant in the music video for "Purge Me," which was released yesterday.

While fans have been bracing for Realer 2 since it was teased back in February, it wasn't until DJ Akademiks reported yesterday that the mixtape was ready for release at midnight that fans could gear up for its official release.

Check out YoungBoy's "Poppin Shit" below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Singin' to the thunder, stayin' strong through the rain

Switched up for that bag, but can't get mad, 'cause I won't change

Four-door matte black Jag as I smash through the lanes

I know that shit sad but I fall back cause all it lame