According to new reports, Baton Rouge Police have arrested an associate of NBA YoungBoy. The Advocate reports that they have 24-year old Deandre Demarcus Fields in custody for the 2017 murder of Baton Rouge rapper Gee Money.

Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr. says that Fields was arrested on Friday (June 7) and currently faces one count of second-degree murder.

It was in September of 2017 that Gee Money, born Garrett Burton, was found dead in a parking lot outside of the music studio where he was recording. Just days before his death on September 13th, Gee Money's beef with NBA YoungBoy was headed toward a boiling point as the two exchanged with each other over social media after Gee Money released a song that according to the police department, "contained derogatory lyrics” about YoungBoy's sister.

“In the days prior to Burton’s death, both Burton and Gaulden made several social media posts about one another, which further exacerbated tensions between the two rival rap music groups,” reads the warrant for Fields' arrest. “When Burton was killed, members of the NBA group were immediately developed as suspects due to … the ongoing rap music feud.”

Among those questioned was Fields, who initially told detectives that he was not in Baton Rouge at the time of Gee Money's death. Phone records would eventually prove otherwise. He would also tell detectives that he fled baton Rouge with his mother and his son because he "feared retaliation."

Currently, Fields is being held at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison with his bond set at $500,000.