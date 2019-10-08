If you've been waiting on new music from YoungBoy Never Broke Again, you're about to get a nice present at the end of this week. The rapper recently returned to social media for the first time since his prison release and although his upload was not anything particularly of note, his associates stay sharing information about his upcoming musical release calendar. The Louisiana product is unable to tour or perform shows for the next year because of his house arrest restrictions but he's still planning out his upcoming moves. For months, YoungBoy has teased sequels for his most popular mixtapes and it looks like we're about to get one of them.

Photographer ShotByJacques, who frequently works with NBA YoungBoy, has just confirmed that the rapper is returning with his new full-length on October 11, 2019. Some fans thought the second iteration of 38 Baby would arrive first but it turns out that A.I YoungBoy 2 is the next plan of action for the street general. Sharing the cover artwork for the highly-anticipated project, Jacques revealed the release date and let the artist's fans do the rest of the talking in his comments.

Recently, NBA YoungBoy appeared as a featured guest on Juice WRLD's new single "Bandit." Are you excited to hear some of his new solo material or do you think he should hold off for a while?