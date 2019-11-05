BBG Baby Joe isn't the most well-known rapper in the world but he's gained some notoriety because of his close friendship with YoungBoy Never Broke Again. The two Baton Rouge presences have been on the come up for years and right now, YoungBoy is absolutely striving. Despite his legal difficulties, he remains the undisputed King of YouTube, racking up millions of plays on a daily basis. This weekend, he and Baby Joe had the scare of a lifetime when the latter was targeted in a shooting back home, ending with three men injured and zero deaths.

Baby Joe is doing alright after surviving a gunshot wound to his ear. In fact, the man went live on Instagram just minutes after the entire ordeal went down. He could be seen with a wrap around the side of his head, controlling the bleeding and serving as a dressing for his ear. According to The Advocate and VladTV, three people were hit with gunfire on Saturday afternoon with Baby Joe being one of them. Two of the men were reportedly taken to the hospital via ambulance while the third was driven there in a private vehicle. They are believed to have been shot while driving.

All victims are expected to survive their injuries. Praying for BBG Baby Joe and the two others that were struck.