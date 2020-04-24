NBA Youngboy Announces Musical Hiatus With "38 Baby 2"

We're used to seeing new releases from Youngboy Never Broke Again on a regular basis. However, with the arrival of 38 Baby 2, that may come to a halt.

As promised, 20-year-old NBA Youngboy has released his brand new body of work 38 Baby 2, following up on the success of his 2016 mixtape. At the time, 38 Baby helped the Baton Rouge native open eyes to his music so it's only right that before his announced hiatus, he releases the sequel.

Serving as an ode to his hometown and the madness he's survived in the streets, this is a nice continuation from Still Flexin, Still Steppin, which was released just a few months ago. The arrival of another new collection speaks to YB's consistency and work ethic but, clearly, he has tired himself out because he announced that he will be taking a break from music as of now.

"After Friday I’ll never release a song/album again until I’m in a better situation," tweeted the troubled star this week.

Considering this will be the last drop from Youngboy Never Broke Again in a while, let's all enjoy it this weekend.

What do you think?

Tracklist

1. Bout My Business ft. Sherhonda Gaulden

2. Diamonds

3. Shadows

4. Win Your Love

5. Ain't Easy

6. Rough Ryder

7. !-10 Baby

8. Nawfside

9. Fire Starters

10. Treat You Better

11. I Choose You

12. Thug Of Spades ft. DaBaby

13. Pick From Pain

14. Top Files

15. Al Nash

16. Ten Talk

17. On The Rest