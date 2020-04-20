If you've been looking for new music from NBA Youngboy, you're just in luck. Following a tumultuous past few weeks, the rapper announced that his long-awaited sequel to 38 Baby would finally see a release date. The project is officially due out this Friday and he shared a trailer to make the announcement official.

The rapper is just a few months removed from his last project, Still Flexin Still Steppin that arrived in February. Even with an album out, he continued to release a ton of new singles. "AI Nash" has been making waves since the beginning of the month and shortly after that, he returned with "Step On Sh*t" which was presumably a diss track towardsKodak Black. Hopefully, before the album drops, he lets loose another new single.

NBA Youngboy's new album comes at the heels of some internet controversy. The rapper's girlfriend, Yaya Mayweather, was arrested and charged after allegedly stabbing up the rapper's baby mama. Though that clearly hasn't affected Youngboy and Yaya's relationship, she's looking at some hefty time right now if she's convicted.

Following that incident, Kodak Black, from behind bars, began taking aim NBA Youngboy which sparked an even bigger feud involving JackBoy and JayDaYoungen. Clearly, NBA Youngboy isn't sweating it too much and it keeping his eyes on his goal.

38 Baby 2 drops this Friday.