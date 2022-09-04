NBA YoungBoy has accomplished a lot within his rap career, but he is not done yet. Just this year, he released his album, The Last Slimeto, beat a federal gun charge in California, and received a plaque for having 100 platinum and gold singles. Now, he's focused on accomplishing another goal-- going on tour.

Back in July, the Louisiana native revealed that he planned to travel the country with his music-- fans just didn't know when. During an interview with @lawyerforworkers, he was asked what his short-term goals were. He responded, "Tour... a tour is next... around the states."

In accordance with that, YB's manager, Alex Junnier, recently hopped on Instagram live and revealed just where the father of seven would be going. “Shit, the tour is ready,” he said while talking into his phone.

In an effort to increase engagement among his viewers, he teased, “We got 30 cities... Dallas is on there. Houston on there-- not first though! You guys know what stop is first. Philly… Chicago on there. Atlanta on there."

After listing the tour's stops, he told everyone that a special guest would be coming along-- Quando Rondo on the tour. The two rappers have been friends for years now. Together, they have given each other money, collaborated on songs, and had each other's backs. After all, the beef between them and both Lil Durk and King Von has resulted in death and prison time for their loved ones.

According to Akademiks, Chicago (home of Von & Durk) will be the rapper's first stop on tour. What are your thoughts on this?