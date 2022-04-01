mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

NBA Youngboy & P Yungin Team Up On "Pull Up Actin"

Aron A.
April 01, 2022 10:23
Via Never Broke Again
Pull Up Actin
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Feat. P Yungin

Youngboy & P Yungin drop off "Pull Up Actin."


Regardless of your stance on his music, NBA Youngboy remains one of the hardest-working rappers in the game. With one of the most prolific outputs of his generation of artists, his legal headaches haven't dampened his momentum. Youngboy Never Broke Again announced his new project, The Last Slimeto which will serve as his third release in 2022 following Colors and BETTER THAN YOU with DaBaby.

This week, he came through with a heap of new music including his latest collaboration with P Yungin. The two rappers collide on "Pull Up Actin," a sleek Southern banger fueled by a fiery performance from NBA Youngboy and P Yungin. Through menacing bars asserting their status in the game, NBA Youngboy and P Yungin serve a solid reminder of the Never Broke Again roster's weight in hip-hop right now.

Check out the latest record below.

Quotable Lyrics
I'm with youngins and they bleed
Can't drive the Rolls, I'm full of Xans so we smashin' the coupe
Big chains on beaming like Zaytiggy let it boom
Big rings on, fuck that flower, throw him to the grooms

SONGS NBA Youngboy & P Yungin Team Up On "Pull Up Actin"
