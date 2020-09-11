NBA Youngboy & Lil Wayne Stay Protected On "My Window"

After releasing his 38 Baby 2 mixtape, Youngboy Never Broke Againannounced a musical hiatus, something out of the ordinary for a 20-year-old rising artist. After going two straight years with constant releases and new music almost every week, the Louisiana rapper finally let the fans sit with his output. Fortunately for those that were missing his consistent drops, YB seemingly got tired of chilling before beginning to work on a new album, titled Top.

His hiatus only ended up lasting a couple of months before new singles started trickling out and, last night, Youngboy Never Broke Again came through with the complete body of work.

With only two features from some of rap's biggest legends in Lil Wayne and Snoop Dogg, Youngboy goes it alone for the most part.

We're highlighting his work with Weezy F on "My Window," which definitely sits well with the rest of YB's growing catalog. Wayne complements the track well, bringing lyrical wordplay to the Smash David production.

Listen to it below and be sure to check out the new album here.

Quotable Lyrics:

Your Wonder Woman wonderin' why your wonderland ain't wonderworld

I jump inside her underworld, made her cum a hundred pearls

She pussy pop in the back to "Window Shoppin'"

Tinted windows, let the windows hide me

Crack the window, barrel stickin' out, it's stick 'em up

Lit 'em up, roll windows up, the window wipers off

I work the TEC like Window Microsoft, my windows on defrost