Moving onto several other women after his supposed split with Floyd Mayweather's daughter Iyanna, YoungBoy Never Broke Again appears to realize that he made a mistake. Perhaps he went too hard on Yaya. After she allegedly slashed the tires on his car, YoungBoy recorded his own iteration of Michael Jackson's classic "Dirty Diana." The rapper spoke about his short-lived relationship with Mayweather, causing the young lady to reconsider her entire online presence. Finally, she began to embrace the record, dancing along to it in the car and posting a video to social media. YB approves of the clip, telling Yaya that he loves her and, shocking us all, she responded by saying the exact same thing.



Erika Goldring/Getty Images

It feels like NBA YoungBoy has been frolicking around with dozens of different girlfriends this year. The switch-ups have been so frequent that nobody is really quite sure of who the 20-year-old is seeing at the moment. If love is the answer, then it would seem as though YB and Yaya are still an item.

Responding to the video of Mayweather singing along to his diss song, NBA YoungBoy wrote that he was "laughing so hard" and that he loves his ex-girlfriend. Iyanna actually replied, saying: "Love you more baby." So... are these two still together? Were they always together? Who else is majorly confused?