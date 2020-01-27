We start each week asking ourselves: who is YoungBoy Never Broke Again dating again??? Is it Jania? Kaylyn? Yaya? Or one of the dozens of women he's shown off during his live-streams? If you thought Future's love life was confusing, you haven't come close to unpacking the drama in 20-year-old NBA YoungBoy's life. On both the legal and personal sides of the Baton Rouge rapper's story, things are as muddy as ever. Finally, he appears to be staying out of trouble with the cops but his romantic woes remain. The young man has claimed several women as his girlfriends, begging social media to help him find a wife. After calling it off with Yaya Mayweather, Floyd's daughter, when she allegedly vandalized his Maybach, the two are back together, confirming that fact with a kiss on Instagram Live.

It's worth it to tune in when your favorite rappers go live on social media because that's where a lot of tea comes from these days. As reported by The Shade Room, NBA YoungBoy and Iyanna Mayweather showed the world that they're still spending time with one another, clearly not able to take their hands off one another. They were spending some quality minutes as a unit in the whip when YB leaned over for a kiss. Yaya happily obliged, awkwardly smiling at the camera afterwards.

How do you see this ending? NBA YoungBoy has been picked apart to no end because of his rocky relationship history. Has he finally found his wife?