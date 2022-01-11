NBA YoungBoy & DaBaby Drop Double Tracks, "Bestie/Hit"

He recently surprised fans by previewing a track where he delivered a flow much different than the one fans have grown accustomed to, and now, DaBaby is back with a double release with NBA YoungBoy. At the top of the pandemic back in 2020, the two rappers surfaced with a joint single, "Jump." It doesn't seem that their collaboration ended there, because on Monday (January 10), DaBaby and YoungBoy shared "Bestie/Hit," two songs pieced together for one massive track.

YoungBoy previously revealed that he has a mixtape arriving sometime this month but it is unclear if these songs are drop-offs or will appear on a project in the future. Fans believe this is a hint that YoungBoy and DaBaby may have a joint album on the way, and it isn't a farfetched idea—YoungBoy recently released his project with Birdman and previously linked up with Rich The Kid for their mixtape.

Stream "Bestie/Hit" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Don't let me get in any trouble

You know I'll air this b*tch out now

I'm trying to be calm, I promise

It's gettin' too hard to be humble