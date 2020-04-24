mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

NBA Youngboy & DaBaby Capitalize On Their Pain For "Thug Of Spades"

Alex Zidel
April 24, 2020 09:34
Thug Of Spades
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Feat. DaBaby

Youngboy Never Broke Again and DaBaby team up for the second time in as many weeks for their new song "Thug Of Spades."


Channeling your pain into creativity is something that not many are capable of. If you've ever wondered why Youngboy Never Broke Again and DaBaby always sound so authentic in their music, it's because they've mastered that art. 

These two have built some recent chemistry, having collaborated on "JUMP" from Blame It On Baby and they're linking back up for a new song on 38 Baby 2.

Releasing his new album last night, Baton Rouge native Youngboy Never Broke Again returned with more new music before formally embarking on his artistic hiatus. Noting that he had been through a lot in the last several years, this break is much-deserved for YB, who has been hustling for a good minute. "Thug Of Spades" is the perfect adieu to his fans.

The new record gives us all that we would want from a collaboration between NBA Youngboy and DaBaby. Both rappers deliver their verses strongly, connecting to the audience with each word and transferring the pain from their souls onto wax.

Listen to the new song below and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics:

Bitch, we die to live
Give a fuck 'bout no Grammy, long as my son grow to be real
That heavy metal I'm rockin' out, bitch, I'm known to that keep that steel
Since I was nine to this time, really done gave the jail too many years

YoungBoy Never Broke Again DaBaby NBA Youngboy new song new music 38 baby 2
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
