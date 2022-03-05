NBA YoungBoy & DaBaby Are Going "Turbo"

Fans of DaBaby and NBA YoungBoy have been anxiously awaiting the arrival of their joint Better Than You album, and now that it's here, they can't get enough of the 12-track-long project.

"Hit/Bestie" and "Neighborhood Superstar" arrived as singles ahead of the full record, and so far, "On this Line," "Little to A lot," and "Turbo" have emerged as other standout favourites.

"They got the best energy together," one YouTube user said of DaBaby and YB in the video's comment section. "Hope they never have bad problems against each other." Another chimed in, "YESSS I'VE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS TO DROP."

Several times throughout the track, Baby spits, "Uh f*ckin that hoe campus / Hitting her in between classes / Nutting all over her glasses like Turbo / Yeah yeah yeah / Catch me zipping my car through traffic / Young nigga got him a Hellcat but the Lambo go way faster," building up the hype every time he repeats himself.

Stream "Turbo" below, and let us know what you think of Better Than You in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Uh f*ckin that hoe campus

Hitting her in between classes

Nutting all over her glasses like Turbo

Yeah yeah yeah

Catch me zipping my car through traffic

Young nigga got him a Hellcat but the Lambo go way faster