This week's hip hop releases were ruled by the new school. After sporadically dropping a string of music videos for its singles, YoungBoy Never Broke Again delivered his new album, Still Flexin Still Steppin, on Friday. The Louisiana rapper continues to prove that he's committed to overworking everyone else in the game. Despite his career being hampered by legal troubles, he claws forward with frequent releases that evidence his hunger. Our early favourite from the new project is "Bat Man", earning it a spot on our Spotify playlist "FIRE EMOJI" this week.

Another young cat that came through with heat on Friday is Lil Gotit. The Alamo Records signee and YSL affiliate shared a mixtape executive produced by London On Da Track and entitled Superstar Creature. Lil Gotit, who is also the brother of burgeoning star Lil Keed, has undeniably been in his bag. He dropped two solo projects last year, Crazy But It's True and The Real, as well as a joint EP with producer 10fifty. The fact that he teamed up with one of the hottest trap producers for Superstar Creature is nothing short of a blessing. He spazzes all over London's beats, especially on "Bet Up" and "No Worries."

Calboy is another 20-year-old artist who we've had our sights set on and his new EP proves again that he's deserving of our attention. Long Live The Kings boasts features from G Herbo, Lil Baby and Lil Tjay, so you already know we had to put one of those exhilarating collaborations on "FIRE EMOJI." "Givenchy Kickin" made the cut.

Last but certainly not least, we pay tribute to Pop Smoke, who we tragically lost on Wednesday. It may sting to listen to an artist's music shortly after their passing, but Pop Smoke's makes you feel "Invincible." Let his voice rumble and roar through speakers this weekend and forever.

