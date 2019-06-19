It feels like half of the collaborative projects that get announced never actually get released. In the last couple of years, rappers have been on a heavy collaborative tip, working with anybody and everybody on full-length bodies of work. We saw Juice WRLD and Future team up, 21 Savage and Offset, Lil Baby and Gunna, and too many more to list off. Those are the duos that have actually come through with some work together too. For every collab tape that's released, there's one that seemingly gets shelved. Hopefully, the project that Boosie Badazz and NBA YoungBoy have been recording sees the light of day soon because that's one mashup we want to hear.



The two artists from Louisiana may have been born into different generations but they share so many similarities. They both have a gritty quality to them where their raps sound 100% authentic. Baton Rouge rappers usually pride themselves on their street experiences and between Boosie and YoungBoy, they've each got tons of knowledge on their side. Currently incarcerated, YoungBoy Never Broke Again is hoping to get out soon but because of his role in a Miami shooting, he's being held behind bars indefinitely. His previous work with Kevin Gates showed us that he strives while spitting alongside Baton Rouge veterans so we're stoked to hear about Boosie and YoungBoy teaming up on a tape.

Boosie Badazz announced that they have a catalog of hits ready to go whenever YoungBoy gets out of jail, becoming the latest to advocate for his release. "FREE @nba_youngboy #shakeback them kids need you young n***a real talk," wrote Boo. "WE GOT A TAPE THATS 🔥 LETS TALK N GET THIS SHIT TO THE STREETS N MAKE SOME MONEY 💰‼️"

