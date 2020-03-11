Late last night, 2 Chainz shared a picture of himself and the established new-comer, NBA Youngboy to Instagram. Chainz practically confirms a smash with his heavy use of fire emojis and hints at dropping the song soon.

"When should I drop this one ?", he captions the photo.

News of their potential release comes after a very busy couple of months for both artists. It is no doubt that they respect each other's work ethic and impact on the culture.

2 Chainz, a veteran rapper from Atlanta, followed up the success of his Rap Or Go To The League album, by announcing the launch of his label's partnership deal with Atlantic Records and releasing the collaborative No Face No Case project with the rest of his The Real University (TRU) labelmates.

NBA Youngboy, a 20-year-old from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, released AI Youngboy 2 in October, and after debuting at #1 on the charts, it was awarded Gold certification by the RIAA. Youngboy decided to take no time off, continuing to release music leading up to the late-February drop of Still Flexin, Still Steppin, which also did huge numbers.

Image via HNHH

Both these artists love to work and grew up hustling. Of course, they're in different stages of their careers now, but the respect is there, and we're expecting the music to be great.

We can't wait to hear this collab, how about you?