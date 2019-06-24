It's safe to say NBA Youngboy is the King of Youtube. The Louisiana rapper once went 101 weeks straight atop YouTube's "Top Artist” list, while topping the platform’s streaming numbers several other weeks as well. With no label push, big pockets, or savvy marketing ploy behind him, NBA has managed to do some impressively insane numbers on Youtube, and it appears his support isn’t going away anytime soon.

According to Chart Data, NBA Youngboy beat out Lil Nas X for the top male artist on Youtube last week. NBA had a reported 39.5 million streams, while Lil Nas X came in second with 33.3 mil. Following those two were other hip hop acts Khalid, Post Malone, and Kevin Gates.

This surge of NBA listeners comes on the heels of his latest jail stint. The Baton Rouge rapper was arrested a couple weeks ago at Rolling Loud and was ordered by a judge last week to serve a 2-month stint, which he’s been doing ever since. When he's released, he will need to wear an ankle monitor for fourteen months on house arrest. As a result, he will reportedly be unable to perform as well. However, none of that seems to be hurting his Youtube numbers.

Check out Youtube’s top male artists (below) and let us know what you think.