This year, the NBA is celebrating its 75th anniversary, and one of the ways in which it plans to get fans excited about this is with shoes. Over the last few months, we have seen numerous NBA x Nike 75th anniversary shoes make their way to the internet, and basketball fans are excited about what is to come. Among these kicks, is the Nike Dunk Low, which is set to receive some dope new colorways.

One of those offerings is the "Brooklyn Nets" model which can be found below. The shoe has a unique grey base to it, while the overlays are navy blue. There is some white added to the laces and the back heel, all while a vintage Nets logo is added near the back for good measure. Fans of the team will enjoy these, and hopefully, there are enough pairs to go around.

If you are hoping to get your hands on these, you will be able to do so as of Tuesday, October 19th with pairs going for $100 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments below. Also, stay tuned for more news from the world of sneakers.

Image via Nike

