With the NBA celebrating its 75th anniversary this season, the league is looking to reward fans in a big way. As far as the in-season activations go, there is still a lot that needs to be figured out. When it comes to sneakers, however, the NBA is looking to do big things alongside Nike. We have seen some Nike Dunk Low colorways get teased, and now, we are seeing some cool Air Force 1s get some shine as well.

Over the weekend, we brought you the official images for the new "Lakers" model, and now, we have a fresh look at the "Fiesta" offering which is a reference to both the 1996 All-Star Game, and the vintage San Antonio Spurs jerseys. The majority of the shoe is covered in white leather with some grey overlays. From there, the outside swooshes are teal while the inside ones are yellow. Once we make our way to the back heel, we get more layered Nike swooshes that feature pink, teal, and black.

For now, the release date on these shoes is unknown, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest updates from the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments section below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike