For 24 seasons, Vince Carter has been a dominating force in the NBA. The 42-year-old league veteran is currently a shooting guard/forward for the Atlanta Hawks, but his career has taken him to many cities since 1998. He began with the Toronto Raptors (after being traded from the Golden State Warriors on draft night), then onto the New Jersey Nets, then had a brief stint with the Orlando Magic, a year with the Phoenix Suns, then over to the Dallas Mavericks before moving to the Memphis Grizzlies, then he was with the Sacramento Kings for a bit before making a home with the Hawks.



Gregory Shamus / Staff / Getty Images

Carter's career highlights include being a Team USA Olympics gold-winner, a two-time All-NBA, an eight-time All-Star, Slam Dunk champion in 2000 and Rookie of the Year back in 1999. He's had a long, successful ride in the NBA for all of these years, and he's recently announced that this season will be his last.

During Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers, Carter played 18 minutes and scored three points. It may not seem like much, but it was a moment in NBA history that no one else had accomplished. Carter has become the first player in the NBA to appear in four separate decades, and it seems like a great way to bow out into retirement. Check out a collection of Carter's best plays from each season of his career below.