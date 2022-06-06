NBA Twitter Loses It After Ref Admits To "Selective" Calls

Over the course of the last few years, NBA officiating has been inconsistent, to say the least. Last night in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, fans were starting to get very annoyed as the officiating crew was missing very obvious calls and at times, it seemed as though they were out there playing favorites.

One particular instance involved Draymond Green and Jaylen Brown. The consensus was that both deserved technical fouls, however, the officiating crew did not do anything about it. Steve Javie, the NBA's referee analyst, spoke about the incident after the game and basically admitted that refs bend the rules depending on the circumstances of the game. For instance, Green already had a tech and another one would have ejected him. With that information in mind, the refs chose to just let the play defuse on its own.

“The two guys were going after each other. … You have to consider one player has definitely a technical foul. Is this enough to call a double T and eject the one player? Personally, I would say nothing and just let it defuse as that,” he explained.

This admission was pretty stunning to all of NBA Twitter. As you can see down below, there were some harsh reactions to this news. Many stated that the NBA should be embarrassed about this. Considering this is the NBA Finals, it is pretty wild to see a high-ranking official say something like this. Needless to say, the league might need to do some soul searching in the offseason.

