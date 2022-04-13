When it comes to the NBA, many fans are obsessed with the very concept of tradition. Of course, this is the 75th anniversary of the NBA, so it is easy to see why fans and the league itself would be looking to keep some traditions alive. The league is always changing, and as the NBA becomes modernized, there are certain ways in which the league loses its way.

A prime example of this is when the NBA stopped using the script font for the Finals logo a few years ago. For some, this completely cheapened the NBA Finals as there was no flavor to the logo that was being used. In a word, it was too generic. Now, however, it has been revealed that the script logo is coming back, much to the delight of fans everywhere.

NBA Twitter immediately erupted following this news as fans took to the social media platform to showcase their joy over the move. The script logo is one that brings forth a ton of nostalgia, and to see it return is a huge win for fans around the league.

Sure, it's a small move, but sometimes, the smallest gestures make the biggest impact.