Last night, the Los Angeles Lakers needed to win if they wanted to remain in playoff contention. If they lost, they would have to hope for the San Antonio Spurs to lose against the Denver Nuggets. Well, in the end, the Lakers had the two worst scenarios play out. The Spurs won easily, all while the Lakers lost to the Phoenix Suns. Now, the Lakers will miss the playoffs for the second time in LeBron's tenure with the team.

Fans could not believe just how bad the Lakers were this year, especially with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook all on the roster. It was a truly embarrassing display, and as you can see from the "One Shining Moment" video, there were plenty of goofs and gaffs along the way.

There is a large contingency of people on NBA Twitter who absolutely despise the Lakers, so you can imagine they were pretty quick to slander LeBron's purple and gold. In the tweets below, many were lighting up the Lakers pack, while others lamented about just how much of a disappointment this team was.

All of these comments are fairly accurate, as there is no excuse for missing the playoffs when you have this much talented packed onto the roster. Needless to say, some big changes will have to be made in time for next season, otherwise, the Lakers will continue to be terrible.