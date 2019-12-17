The New Orleans Pelicans entered the 2019-20 season as one of the most intriguing young basketball squads, thanks to the haul received from the Lakers and the addition of No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson. Unfortunately, things haven't panned out thus far for New Orleans, as Zion has yet to play in a game and the team has struggled from the jump, winning just six of their first 27 games.

And as the losses stack up, it's only natural that trade rumors will arise.

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

According to The New York Times' Marc Stein, the Pelicans are reluctant to deal sharpshooter J.J. Redick, but they are willing to listen to offers for veteran point guard Jrue Holiday. That said, Stein notes that it would cost "a significant amount" for any team looking to add Holiday to their roster.

Stein writes:

"Jrue Holiday is indeed available via trade, league sources say. It would surely cost a significant amount to pry him away from the Pels, but this is a notable change in status given how unavailable Holiday was to interested teams last season."

In 25 games this season, Holiday is averaging 19.4 points, 6.8 assists, 5 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. The 29-year old is under contract for next season at $25.4 million, with a $26.3M player option in the 2021-22 season.

The Pelicans, currently riding a 12-game losing streak, will host the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night, before embarking on a four-game road trip that includes a Christmas Day matchup with the Denver Nuggets.