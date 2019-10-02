DeMarcus Cousins hasn't had the best of luck over the past few months and has even found himself wrapped up in some less than fortunate situations. For instance, Cousins tore his ACL during a pickup game and will most likely have to miss the entire season. From there, things got worse for Cousins as audio surfaced of him allegedly threatening to kill his baby mama over the fact she wouldn't let his son go to his wedding.

Now, Cousins is wanted in Alabama over a 3rd-degree domestic violence charge and he has yet to surrender himself to the police. Cousins has undergone ACL surgery and has been busy with the Lakers so it's no surprise he hasn't made the time for this case. According to TMZ, that could change very soon as the league is reportedly helping Mobile Police Dept. with a potential surrender date.

Interestingly enough, the NBA has denied their involvement in the case although this directly contradicts the Mobile PD spokesperson who originally confirmed the news to TMZ. With the season starting in just a few weeks, it will be interesting to see if Cousins really does surrender or if he will simply avoid the case altogether.

Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.